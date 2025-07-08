Are The Mercury A 3-Point Threat?
In today's game, 3-point shooting is essential. The game has evolved, and so have its players. Now, some of the biggest names in basketball are knocking down 3-pointers on a regular basis.
Having a strong offensive game is pivotal, and when a team hits 3-pointers, it gives them a boost.
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the best offensive teams in the league this season. They are in the top five in points per game, as they average 83.9 points. The Mercury know how to score, and their stars are putting up great numbers. Satou Sabally is their leading scorer, as she averages 19.1 points. She also leads them in rebounds at 7.7.
The Mercury are playing well overall, and they find themselves in the top five of numerous categories. Some of them involve 3-point shooting.
Phoenix leads the league in 3-pointers made, as they average 10.3. They attempt a lot of long range shots, as they are second in 3-point attempts. They averaged 29.6. The only team that takes more than them are the Golden State Valkyries.
When it comes to percentage, they are fourth in the category. They shoot 34.8 percent from deep. The only teams that shoot better than them are the Seattle Storm, the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty. The Storm are at the forefront, as they shoot 35.7 percent.
The Mercury have a few reliable 3-point shooters that play a major role in where they stand in these categories.
Their rookie Monique Akoa Makani shoots 46.2 percent from beyond the arc. Kahleah Copper is shooting 44.8 percent since her return from injury. Kitija Laksa is shooting 38.3 percent and Sami Whitcomb is shooting 35 percent. Even Kalani Brown is getting in on the action, as she made her first career 3-pointer earlier in the season. While this does not mean she will take many of them, it shows how often and how well the Mercury shoot 3-pointers.
The Mercury's shooting has helped them reach this point. It gives them a balanced attack on the offensive end, and it helps them keep up with other contending teams. If the Mercury continue to shoot like this in the playoffs, they could give opposing teams trouble.
Phoenix is knocking down shots, and at this rate, they will stay hot for the remainder of the season.
