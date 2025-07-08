Mercury's Alyssa Thomas Gets First Triple-Double Of The Season
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas is a player that can do it all. Time and time again, she has she can facilitate, she can rebound and if needed, she can score.
Thomas is a skilled player, and in her career, she has tallied her share of triple-doubles. In last night's win over the Dallas Wings, she added another to her resume. Thomas had her first triple-double of the season as Phoenix beat Dallas 102-72.
The Mercury were shorthanded last night. Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper sat out with injuries, and Phoenix needed something to fill the void. Sami Whitcomb had a big game, as she had a career-high 36 points. Whitcomb could not be stopped, and her performance helped the Mercury pick up a blowout win.
Thomas' performance stood out as well, as she finished with 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. This performance led to the 16th triple-double of her career and her 12th regular season triple-double of career. Her other four were during the playoffs.
Before Thomas tallied her first triple-double of the season, the only players to do so were Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in their season opener. Reese had the first triple-double of her WNBA career against the Connecticut Sun. She led the team in rebounds with 13, and she had 11 points and 11 assists in the process. Reese became the second youngest player to get a triple-double, with Clark being the youngest.
It was only a matter of time before Thomas tallied a triple-double. She averages 14.4 points, 9.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds. That in itself is nearly a triple-double.
There have been multiple instances where Thomas came close, but she a rebound away or three assists away from it. She now has her first of the season, and with plenty of time left in the season, she could get another. In 2023, Thomas had six triple-doubles in the regular season. So, she is more than capable of having multiple in a season.
Thomas is fitting in with the Mercury, and she is filling the stat sheet like she usually does. She is playing her game, and Phoenix is reaping the benefits. If Thomas continues to play like this, the Mercury's chances of winning it all become that much greater.
