All-Star Memories: Revisiting the 2024 All-Star in Phoenix
The 2025 WNBA All-Star will be something special.
The team captains were announced on Monday, as Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier were selected. The remaining starters feature a slew of talented players, and Satou Sabally will represent the Phoenix Mercury. When the reserves are announced on Sunday, someone like Alyssa Thomas could play alongside her teammate.
Clark and her teammate Aliyah Boston will play in front of their home crowd. Last year, members of the Mercury had the chance to do the same.
The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game was held in Phoenix, and Mercury players were present on Team USA's roster.
During Olympic years, the WNBA's All-Star format is a bit different. Instead of team captains selecting their rosters, All-Stars who are a member of Team USA go against the remaining WNBA All-Stars.
Team USA featured three Mercury players. Diana Taurasi played in her final All-Star event. Brittney Griner, who spent 11 years with Phoenix before joining the Atlanta Dream in the offseason, was also a member of Team USA. Lastly, Kahleah Copper was on USA's roster.
This game was Taurasi's 11th All-Star appearance and Griner's 10th All-Star, counting her honorary spot in the 2022 All-Star Game. Taurasi was a starter in this game, and Griner and Copper came off the bench.
Copper, Griner and Taurasi had decent showings for Team USA. Taurasi finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Griner had 10 points and seven rebounds. Copper had seven points and three steals. Team WNBA defeated Team USA 117-10, but the Mercury players had a chance to play in front of their home crowd.
The 2024 All-Star Game was the third time the Mercury hosted the event. They first hosted the game back in 2000, and their second time was in 2014. This was the same year that they went on to win their most recent championship.
The Mercury are a different-looking team compared to last year's All-Star. Taurasi retired and Griner switched teams. Copper remains with Phoenix, but she is now playing alongside Sabally and Thomas. Sabally's All-Star spot is solidified. Thomas has a strong case when it comes to being a reserve due to the Mercury's record. Her stats also help her case.
Last year's event in Phoenix went well. It was a fun time where some of the league's top players got a chance to shine on a big stage. This time around, all eyes will be on the Fever players, but that does not mean Sabally and possibly a teammate will not shine. There will be plenty of chances.
