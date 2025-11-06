Mercury's Thomas Has Huge Performance In College
Alyssa Thomas has been a star in the WNBA for many years. She started her career with the Connecticut Sun, as she was drafted by the New York Liberty, but they traded her shortly after.
Thomas played with the Sun from 2014 to 2024, and this year, she joined a new team. She was acquired by the Phoenix Mercury, and in her first season with the team, she was spectacular. The veteran forward averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Phoenix's star had an exceptional season, and she was once again in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. Thomas has had a tremendous WNBA career, and before all of that, she was playing for the Maryland Terrapins.
Thomas had some successful years with Maryland, and in her final year with the team, she had a huge game.
Maryland was fighting their way through March Madness, and Thomas' big game helped the team advance. By that time, the Terrapins took down Army and Texas, as they beat them 90-52 and 69-64, respectively. The next opponent that stood in their way was Tennessee, and Thomas took over in that game and helped her team get the win.
The Mercury star had a double-double of 33 points and 13 rebounds. She also had three assists and a steal. Maryland beat Tennessee 73-62 in that game, and Thomas was sensational.
After that win, Thomas and the Terrapins faced Louisville, and they picked up a 76-73 win. Phoenix's forward had another double-double, as she had 22 points and 13 rebounds. She also had three steals and two assists.
Thomas and her team were close to making the championship game, but Notre Dame put an end to their hopes. Notre Dame beat Maryland 87-61 in a game where Thomas had 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Despite the loss, the Terrapins showed that they were a legitimate threat. Then, with the way Thomas was playing in that stretch, it was no surprise that she became one of the top picks of that year's draft.
Thomas prepares for next level
Phoenix has a special player in Thomas, and her college years were a glimpse of things to come. She did great things in her first season with the Mercury, and as time goes on, she will continue to help the team.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas and her illustrious career when you click right here!