How Mercury's Thomas Is Preparing For Unrivaled
The Phoenix Mercury's stars will be busy during the offseason. The trio nearly led their team to a championship, as they helped the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals. Now, Phoenix's stars will be gearing up for the Unrivaled season.
Unrivaled's season will begin in January 2026, and the Mercury trio will be playing. The Mercury stars are some of the players that will be returning, as others like Brittney Griner, Chelsea Gray, Skylar Diggins and more are also coming back. There are also some new faces, as this year's Rookie of the Year, Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga and others will make their league debut.
Last season, Kahleah Copper played for Rose BC, which is the team that ended up winning it all. Satou Sabally played for Phantom BC, and she played alongside Griner and Sabrina Ionescu. Alyssa Thomas played for Laces BC, and she was teammates with Jackie Young, Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin, Kayla McBride and Stephanie Dolson.
After looking at how Copper and Sabally played in their first seasons, it is only right that Thomas' season is also discussed.
In her time with Laces BC, Thomas averaged 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and a steal. In other words, the Mercury star played her typical game and was active in multiple areas.
Thomas' team finished the season with a record of 7-7. They were third in the league, and they reached the playoffs. In that time, they faced Rose BC, and Copper's team came away with the win. Rose BC beat Laces BC 63-57 in a game where Thomas had 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Gray had a big game for her team, as she had 39 points. Copper was out for that game, but with Gray's big performance, Rose BC made it to the championship game.
Thomas and more getting ready for competitive season
Unrivaled had a successful first season, and with the talent that is returning, as well as the new talent, the league will continue to grow. Thomas had a good year, and after her Most Valuable Player (MVP) worthy season, she can keep that momentum going and lead her Unrivaled team to a championship. Then, when the WNBA season starts months later, she will be leading her team to victory.
