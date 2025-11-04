Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Thomas Is Preparing For Unrivaled

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas will be playing in Unrivaled again, and she may be one of the league's top players.

Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) against the Atlanta Dream at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury's stars will be busy during the offseason. The trio nearly led their team to a championship, as they helped the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals. Now, Phoenix's stars will be gearing up for the Unrivaled season.

Unrivaled's season will begin in January 2026, and the Mercury trio will be playing. The Mercury stars are some of the players that will be returning, as others like Brittney Griner, Chelsea Gray, Skylar Diggins and more are also coming back. There are also some new faces, as this year's Rookie of the Year, Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga and others will make their league debut.

Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan (47) fouls Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) as forward Alyssa Thomas (25) gets out of the way during the fourth quarter in Phoenix, at PHX Arena on Aug 5, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Kahleah Copper played for Rose BC, which is the team that ended up winning it all. Satou Sabally played for Phantom BC, and she played alongside Griner and Sabrina Ionescu. Alyssa Thomas played for Laces BC, and she was teammates with Jackie Young, Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin, Kayla McBride and Stephanie Dolson.

After looking at how Copper and Sabally played in their first seasons, it is only right that Thomas' season is also discussed.

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In her time with Laces BC, Thomas averaged 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and a steal. In other words, the Mercury star played her typical game and was active in multiple areas.

Thomas' team finished the season with a record of 7-7. They were third in the league, and they reached the playoffs. In that time, they faced Rose BC, and Copper's team came away with the win. Rose BC beat Laces BC 63-57 in a game where Thomas had 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Gray had a big game for her team, as she had 39 points. Copper was out for that game, but with Gray's big performance, Rose BC made it to the championship game.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) dribbles the ball past Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thomas and more getting ready for competitive season

Unrivaled had a successful first season, and with the talent that is returning, as well as the new talent, the league will continue to grow. Thomas had a good year, and after her Most Valuable Player (MVP) worthy season, she can keep that momentum going and lead her Unrivaled team to a championship. Then, when the WNBA season starts months later, she will be leading her team to victory.

