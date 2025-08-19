Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against The Valkyries
The Phoenix Mercury's next stop is a game in Chase Center. They will face the Golden State Valkyries, who lost to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.
As far as the Mercury, they picked up a win that day, as they beat the Seattle Storm 85-82. This was a good win for Phoenix, as they lost a battle on Friday. The Las Vegas Aces beat them 86-83 to get their sixth win in a row. They have extended their streak since then, as they picked up a win over the Dallas Wings.
The last time the Mercury faced the Valkyries, Phoenix won 78-77. This time around, the Mercury are looking to get another win and gain a 3-0 lead in the season series against Golden State.
The Valkyries put up a fight in the last meeting, and like that game, the Mercury will need some of their key players to lead them to victory. Here are three players to keep an eye on.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas continues to have an impressive season. She picked up her fifth triple-double of the year, as she had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against the Storm.
In the Mercury's win over the Valkyries back in July, Thomas was the one who secured the victory. She knocked down a free throw that gave her team the lead. It was a tense moment, but Thomas did not fold under the pressure. Her poise and her skills will be needed in this next game, and as always, she will deliver.
2.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper played well in the Mercury's win over Seattle. She had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Copper has been on a roll as of late, and her offense is helping the Mercury secure wins. She also had a good performance in the loss to the Aces, as she had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Copper's scoring makes the Mercury even more dangerous. Whether she is the team's leading scorer, or she is following the lead of someone like Thomas, she gets the job done. Copper should have a good game, and if this game comes down to the wire, she is someone the Mercury can depend on.
3.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner continues to shine off the bench. She had 10 points in the win over Seattle. In the last five games, Bonner has scored 10 or more points off the bench, and she has been efficient while doing so.
Bonner had a big game against the Valkyries, as she finished with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds. That was her second game with the team. Bonner is doing a fantastic job as a reserve, and this is another opportunity to help the Mercury win.
