Weekly Wrap-Up: Mercury Lose At Home, Gets Road Win
It was an interesting week for the Phoenix Mercury. They had time to rest, as they lost to the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 10. It was a tough loss, as the Dream swept the season series.
Phoenix's next game was on Friday, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces are playing great as of late, and coming into that game, they were on a five-game winning streak. They added to their streak with a win over the Mercury. The game came down to the wire, and the Aces won 86-83.
Mercury's Big Week
Despite the loss, the Mercury played well. Four players scored in double digits, and Satou Sabally led the way with 26 points. This game was her best showing as of late, and overall, she has played at a high level. Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper had 15 points each. Thomas was close to a triple-double once again, as she had nine assists and six rebounds. Then, DeWanna Bonner continues to be a force off the bench as she had 12 points.
On the other side, A'ja Wilson finished the game with 30 points and 16 rebounds. She has given teams trouble as of late, and like Thomas, she is in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversation.
The loss to the Aces was a heartbreaking one, as the Mercury were the game all the way to the end. A late turnover hurt them, and Aces guard Chelsea Gray had big moments in those final seconds. Regardless, the Mercury put up a fight.
Then, the Mercury faced the Seattle Storm on the road, and they came out victorious. Phoenix beat Seattle 85-82, and they tied the season series. The Mercury won the first and final games, and the Storm won the second and third.
Alyssa Thomas led the way with a triple-double. She had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. This is her fifth triple-double of the season. Kahleah Copper had a nice game as well, as she finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Mercury players had nice performances overall, and it led to a good win over a fellow contender.
The Mercury had a busy weekend, and they finished that period 1-1. The loss at home was unfortunate, but they recovered with the win over Seattle. Now, it is about getting a win over the Golden State Valkyries and getting revenge in their final meeting with the Aces.
