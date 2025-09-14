How The Mercury Will Set The Tone In Game 1
The playoffs are here, and the Phoenix Mercury are ready to pursue another championship. The top teams of the WNBA are all fighting for a title, and the Mercury's journey begins with a series against the defending championsh.
Phoenix will be taking on the New York Liberty, which is a tough team with a dangerous trio. They have two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. New York has what it takes to repeat, but the Mercury stand in their way.
The series between these two teams is going to be something special, and if Phoenix wants to win, they will need great games from some of their top players. Here are three players to keep an eye on in the first game of this series.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas had such a great regular season, and it is only natural that she carries that momentum into the playoffs. She was one of the WNBA's Peak Performers this season, as she led the league in assists per game. Thomas averaged 9.2 assists, and she had a convincing lead over other players.
Thomas tallied triple-double with ease this season, as she had eight during the regular season. There is a good chance she does like previous years and gets at least one during the post season. She may not get one right away, but it is only a matter of time before it happens. Thomas will be key in this series, and she can help the Mercury set the tone in Game 1.
2.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper is a scorer, and she can have big games at any moment. In the final stretch of the Mercury's regular season, she was putting up numbers. Before the Mercury's last two games, she scored in double figures for seven consecutive games.
When Copper has a good game, the Mercury's offense is even stronger. In fact, Copper's performances throughout the series could be what helps them advance. This first game is a chance for her to get going early, then her and the Mercury can advance to the next round.
3.) DeWanna Bonner
The Mercury are going to need playoff/championship experience and strong bench play. DeWanna Bonner covers both areas.
Bonner has played well since returning to the Mercury, and while the starting lineup will do its job, Phoenix's bench needs to be on point as well. If Bonner comes in, knocks down shots and is getting boards, the Mercury have a good shot at winning this first game.
