Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Will Set The Tone In Game 1

The Phoenix Mercury are starting their playoff journey, and some of their best players will look to get going in Game 1.

Davion Moore

Jun 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts as Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts as Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The playoffs are here, and the Phoenix Mercury are ready to pursue another championship. The top teams of the WNBA are all fighting for a title, and the Mercury's journey begins with a series against the defending championsh.

Phoenix will be taking on the New York Liberty, which is a tough team with a dangerous trio. They have two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. New York has what it takes to repeat, but the Mercury stand in their way.

The series between these two teams is going to be something special, and if Phoenix wants to win, they will need great games from some of their top players. Here are three players to keep an eye on in the first game of this series.

1.) Alyssa Thomas

Alyssa Thomas had such a great regular season, and it is only natural that she carries that momentum into the playoffs. She was one of the WNBA's Peak Performers this season, as she led the league in assists per game. Thomas averaged 9.2 assists, and she had a convincing lead over other players.

Alyssa Thoma
Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) against the Indiana Fever during WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thomas tallied triple-double with ease this season, as she had eight during the regular season. There is a good chance she does like previous years and gets at least one during the post season. She may not get one right away, but it is only a matter of time before it happens. Thomas will be key in this series, and she can help the Mercury set the tone in Game 1.

2.) Kahleah Copper

Kahleah Copper is a scorer, and she can have big games at any moment. In the final stretch of the Mercury's regular season, she was putting up numbers. Before the Mercury's last two games, she scored in double figures for seven consecutive games.

Kahleah Coppe
Kahleah Copper (2) of the Phoenix Mercury speaks to the fans on her birthday, after a game against the Chicago Sky at PHX Arena on Aug. 28, 2025, in Phoenix. / Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Copper has a good game, the Mercury's offense is even stronger. In fact, Copper's performances throughout the series could be what helps them advance. This first game is a chance for her to get going early, then her and the Mercury can advance to the next round.

3.) DeWanna Bonner

The Mercury are going to need playoff/championship experience and strong bench play. DeWanna Bonner covers both areas.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) reacts after a play against the Washington Mystics during the third quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Bonner has played well since returning to the Mercury, and while the starting lineup will do its job, Phoenix's bench needs to be on point as well. If Bonner comes in, knocks down shots and is getting boards, the Mercury have a good shot at winning this first game.

Please follow us on X to see what Mercury players shine in Game 1 of this series when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.