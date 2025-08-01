Looking Back At Alyssa Thomas' First Triple-Double
Alyssa Thomas is on a mission this season. She has come close to winning championships in the past, but this could be the year she gets one.
Thomas is averaging 16.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals this year. She has had great games in her time with the Mercury, and in their last game, she finished with a career-high 32 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block. Phoenix lost this game, as the Indiana Fever beat them 107-101.
Phoenix's veteran forward was close to a triple-double yet again. She had her first of the season against the Dallas Wings, as she had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. She became the third player to tally a triple-double, as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese did it before her. Since then, Skylar Diggins and Jackie Young have tallied triple-doubles.
Thomas has become synonymous with triple-doubles, as she has 16 in her career.
Tallying a triple-double is a special achievement, and for Thomas, it all started back in 2022.
On July 22, 2022, Thomas had her first triple-double. At that time, she was playing for the Connecticut Sun. The Sun faced the Minnesota Lynx that day, and Thomas finished the game with 15 points,12 assists and 10 rebounds.
Connecticut won this game, as they beat the Lynx 94-84. Thomas not only had the first triple-double of her career, it was also the Sun's first triple-double in their franchise history.
Once Thomas tallied her triple-double, it was the only the beginning. She had another shortly after, as she had 12 rebounds,10 points and 10 assists in Connecticut's win over Phoenix. They beat the Mercury 87-63.
Thomas also had two triple-doubles in the playoffs that year in a series against the Las Vegas Aces.
The following year, Thomas had numerous triple-doubles, and that helped put her in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race that year. Fast forward to today, she is back in those conversations.
Will Thomas get another one this season?
With the way Thomas is playing, it no surprise that she had a triple-double this season. She has come close multiple times, but her performance against the Wings made it official. There is a strong chance she gets another, and it may be sooner rather than later.
Thomas is a skilled player, and triple-doubles come easy to her. And it all started with that special night in 2022.
