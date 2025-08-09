Triple-Double Takeover: Alyssa Thomas Cannot Be Stopped
Tallying a triple-double is not easy. It requires a lot of skill, and it involves making an impact in different areas. It involves scoring, it involves facilitating and getting rebounds. It takes a lot of energy, and when a player gets one, it is something special.
Alyssa Thomas made history recently, as she had her third consecutive triple-double. She has a total of four this season, but her current streak started with Phoenix's win over the Chicago Sky.
The Mercury beat the Sky 83-67, and Kahleah Copper led the team in scoring with 25 points. Thomas was impactful in this game as well, as she had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
When the Mercury returned home, they defeated the Connecticut Sun. Satou Sabally was back in action and had 23 points. Thomas was key once again, and she had back-to-back triple-doubles. She had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
Lastly, Phoenix beat the Indiana Fever in a blowout. DeWanna Bonner had 23 points in this game, and Thomas had another impressive showing. She had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Thomas made history, and the best thing about it is that the Mercury are winning. They have won their last three games, and they all have been blowouts. They beat the Sky and the Sun by 16, and they beat the Fever by 35.
Three is a magic number
Another noteworthy aspect of this time is that Thomas has been efficient. Her +/- in the game against Indiana was +32. In the game against the Sun, her +/- was +20. Then, against the Sky, it was +21.
When it comes to basketball, names like Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic, who had three efficient triple-double in a row back in November 2024, and NBA legend Oscar Robertson comes to mind. When it comes to the WNBA, Thomas is easily the first player that comes to mind.
Thomas is on an exceptional run, and she is making history at the same time. She is cementing her legacy, and the Mercury are heating up as a result. Thomas is setting records that will be tough to top, and her recent performances may lead to a Most Valuable Player (MVP) win.
Phoenix's next game is against the Atlanta Dream, and all eyes will be on Thomas as she could possibly tally another triple-double.
