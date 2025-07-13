Will Alyssa Thomas Win Player Of The Week?
The WNBA Player of the Week is an award the league gives to players that had a noteworthy week.
The league gives it to a player from both conferences. This season started off with Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier winning it for the Western Conference, and New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud winning it for the Eastern Conference.
Collier started the season with a bang, as she averaged 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks in the opening week.
Cloud averaged 18.7 points, 7.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.
The last players to win Player of the Week were Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson. Reese averaged 19.7 points, 17.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals. Wilson averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 blocks and 2.0 steals.
The Player of the Week award will be announced in a few days, and a Phoenix Mercury forward may receive the honor.
Alyssa Thomas had a phenomenal week. She was key in the Mercury's win over the Dallas Wings. Phoenix beat the Wings 102-72 and snapped their brief losing streak. They redeemed themselves from the loss to Dallas in their previous game, and they did it without Satou Sabally.
The biggest story of this game was Sami Whitcomb's 36 points. However, she was not alone. Thomas had her first triple-double of the season, and the 16th of her career. She had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.
If that was not enough, Thomas followed up with another big game. She had a career-high 29 points as the Mercury defeated the Lynx. If she did it against another team, it would have still been impressive. However, with it being against the top team in the league, that adds to its significance. The Mercury went 2-0 in these games, and Thomas played a big role.
Thomas should be in the mix for Player of the Week, and if it does not happen this time around, it will happen at some point in the season.
Phoenix may be down a few players, but with the way Thomas and others are playing, the Mercury are staying afloat. Then, once the team is healthy, they will be a force.
