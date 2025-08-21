Will The Mercury Sweep Any Of Their Series?
The Phoenix Mercury have had their share of battles. They have defeated some of the top teams in the league, but they have also lost a few games against those teams.
Phoenix picked up wins over the Seattle Storm and the Golden State Valkyries recently, and they will face the Las Vegas Aces for the final time. The Aces beat them 86-83, and they took the lead in the season series. The Mercury can redeem themselves and tie the series if they beat the Aces this time around.
Before the Mercury lost to the Aces. They were defeated by the Atlanta Dream. Atlanta swept the season series with their 74-66 win. Earlier in the season, they beat the Mercury 90-79 in their first meeting and 95-72 in the second.
The Mercury have other series to complete before the end of the regular season. Some series are tied, while Phoenix has a lead in others. With the season slowly winding down and some series coming to an end, a question comes to mind. Will the Mercury sweep any of their season series?
Phoenix has a good shot at sweeping the Chicago Sky, as they have picked up three wins over them. They beat them 94-89 in the first meeting. The next two games were not as close as Phoenix beat them 107-86 in the second game and 83-67 in the third. The third matchup was the game where Alyssa Thomas had her second triple-double of the season.
Chicago will face Phoenix one last time next week, and in the event the Mercury win, they get the sweep.
The Mercury have a 2-0 lead over the Connecticut Sun. They beat the Sun 83-75 in the first game, and they beat them 82-66 after that. Thomas had another triple-double in that game, as she had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. The Mercury will face the Sun once again next month, and that may be another series that they get the sweep.
Another series the Mercury is leading is their one against the Los Angeles Sparks. They have a 2-0 lead, and they have two more games against them. Lastly, they have two wins over the Washington Mystics. They have another game against them next month.
Bring out the brooms
Atlanta swept Phoenix, but the Mercury could do some cleaning of their own. They can sweep the Sky and others, and there is a strong chance they beat most of them.
Please follow us on X to see how the Mercury finish their series when you click right here!