Throwback: Alyssa Thomas Has First Triple-Double In Finals History
Alyssa Thomas is a special player. Her ability to tally triple-doubles has helped her cement her legacy and put her in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversations.
Thomas had her first triple-double of the season against the Dallas Wings, as she had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Then, she had three triple-doubles in a row, and she did it against the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever.
The Mercury veteran now has four triple-doubles this season, and there has been a total of eight this year. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Skylar Diggins and Jackie Young are the only other players to have one this year.
Thomas had her first triple-double back in 2022, when she had 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. She was a member of the Connecticut Sun at that time. DeWanna Bonner was the team's leading scorer in that game with 20 points. Thomas' triple-double in this game was the first in Sun history.
The next month, Thomas had another triple-double, and come playoff time, she did something special. Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history.
Sun stay alive behind big games from Bonner and Thomas
Connecticut reached the Finals that year, after they beat the Wings and the Sky in the previous rounds. The Sun lost the first two games, but they bounced back in Game 3. The Las Vegas Aces took care of business on their home floor in those games, but Connecticut picked up a big win to stay alive.
The Sun won that game by beating the Aces 105-76. Thomas finished that game with 16 points,15 rebounds and 11 assists. For Thomas, it was a remarkable game, and what was even more impressive was that she did it again the following game.
In Game 4, Thomas had 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. The Sun were in a win-or-go-home situation, and their star did what she could in hopes of extending the series. However, the Aces beat them 78-71.
Connecticut was on the verge of a championship, but the Aces foiled their plans. Regardless, Thomas and her triple-doubles were something to remember.
Fast forward to this season, and Thomas made history. Then, by the end of the regular season, she could have another triple-double. Thomas is doing something special, and if the Mercury reach the Finals, she may do the same thing that she did in 2022.
