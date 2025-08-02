Will Another Mercury Player Win Player Of The Week?
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas had a big week before All-Star break. She had two impressive games in that time, and it led to an award.
Thomas won Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from July 3 to July 13. The Mercury went 2-1 in that period, as they lost to the Dallas Wings, defeated Dallas in the very next game and they beat the Minnesota Lynx.
The Mercury star averaged 17.7 points, 10.0 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in that time. She had nearly had a triple-double in the loss to the Wings, as she had nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Then, in the next two games, she did something special. She had her first triple-double of the season in the win over the Wings, and she had a career-high 29 points against the Lynx. Since then, she set a new career high, as she had 32 points against the Indiana Fever.
Thomas winning Player of the Week came as no surprise, and at some point in the future, she may win another. However, will she be the only one?
Phoenix is one of the top teams in the league. They have their share of talented players, and if everyone is on the same page, the Mercury can win another championship. Thomas is having a great year, but it may take good performances from players like Kahleah Copper or Satou Sabally to put them over the top.
Copper had a good game against the Fever, as she finished with 22 points. Her ability to score makes her one of the Mercury's top players, and as the season progresses, they will need more games like this. Copper had the best season of her career in her first season with the Mercury, and now that she is back from injury, she can get back to how she played then.
Will another Mercury player win?
Copper and Sabally are two of the league's most talented players. They missed time due to injuries, but they are working towards getting into a rhythm. If they play at a high level and Thomas continues to have an incredible season, the Mercury will be tough to stop. If Phoenix is winning, and if Copper and Sabally have big games during that stretch, there is a chance they will join their teammate as one of the Player of the Week winners this season.
