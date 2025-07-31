Standout Star: Alyssa Thomas Has Another Big Night in Loss
The Phoenix Mercury are 1-2 in their ongoing roadtrip,as the Indiana Fever beat them 107-101. The Fever won this game without Caitlin Clark, who continues to miss time due to a groin injury.
Phoenix lost this game, but they had two notable performances.
The first performance that stuck was from Alyssa Thomas. Thomas finished the game with 32 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Earlier this month, the Mercury forward had her career high in Phoenix's matchup with the Minnesota Lynx.
Thomas had 29 points against the Lynx, and Phoenix beat them 79-71. Now, Thomas has topped that performance, and she nearly had a triple-double.
Phoenix's star forward is having an exceptional year, and games like this continue to add to her case for Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Thomas had another good performance, and she was one of three players to score in double digits. The other two players have a case when it comes to the "standout star"as well.
Kahleah Copper finished with 22 points, an assist, a rebound and a steal. She was 6-for-10 from the field. Sami Whitcomb also had a nice game, as she had 18 points off the bench. She also was 6-for-10 from the field and made three 3-pointers.
The Mercury led early on, as they had a 30-20 lead in the first quarter. Then, the Fever took over, and they ended up getting the win. They had five players in double figures, as Aari McDonald had 27 points, Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 12 rebounds, former Mercury player Sophie Cunningham had 12 points and so did Damiris Dantas. Chloe Bibby had 10 points.
On to the next one
Phoenix is having a challenging road trip, as up to this point, their only win was against the Washington Mystics. They beat Washington 88-72.
The Mercury's next game is against the Atlanta Dream, who beat them in Phoenix recently. This game wil be a chance to get revenge and improve to 2-2 in this stretch. Thomas, the "standout star" in the game against Indiana, will be essential in their game against Atlanta, and may be the star of the night once again. Or, if someone like Copper has a big game, she could be the player that leads them to victory.
Regardless of who it is, someone will step up and try to get their team the victory.
