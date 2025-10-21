Why The Mercury Were A Strong Rebounding Team
The Phoenix Mercury had quite the season. They added new talent during the offseason, and those players helped them reach the WNBA Finals. The Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces in that time, and while the Aces swept them, Phoenix proved that they are a true contender.
Phoenix battled great teams throughout the season, and those battles prepared them for what would be a deep playoff run. It was not easy, but the Mercury stayed focused, stayed composed and they did something special.
The Mercury's top players did well all season, and when it comes to rebounding, the team's leader was one of their new stars. Alyssa Thomas led in that area, and she averaged 8.8 rebounds in the regular season.
Thomas is a strong rebounder, and when it comes to boards, she was third in the league this season. The only players who averaged more than her was Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson. Reese averaged 12.6 boards, and she was named the WNBA's Peak Performer in that area. Wilson, who ended up winning Most Valuable Player (MVP), averaged 10.2.
When it comes to the Mercury and rebounding, Satou Sabally was second. Technically, there is a player ahead of her, as Alexis Prince had eight rebounds in her game with Phoenix. That was her only game, so her average was eight. However, she did not stay with the team as they waived her later on.
So, as far as active players, Sabally is second, and she averaged 5.9 rebounds this season. Natasha Mack, who is known for her defense and rebouding, averaged 5.8 boards.
DeWanna Bonner, who joined the team in July, averaged 4.3 rebounds and Kalani Brown averaged four. Then, after them, it is players like Kahleah Copper and Sami Whitcomb. Overall, every Mercury player averaged at least a rebound, except for Sevgi Uzun, who averaged 0.9 in her stint with Phoenix.
Mercury crash the glass
The Mercury were a strong rebounding team, and overall, they averaged 34.7 boards. They were fifth in that category, and the only teams ahead of them were the Atlanta Dream, the Chicago Sky, the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries.
Phoenix performed well in different areas, and rebounding happened to be one of them. The Mercury had good rebounders, and if they all return, Phoenix will remain a threat in this category.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's season and how their players performed when you click right here!