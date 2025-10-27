How Mercury's Thomas Tied Her Career High In Assists
Alyssa Thomas was one of the Phoenix Mercury's new stars this season, and she started her stint on the right foot.
Thomas had an incredible year, and her efforts led to her team making the WNBA Finals. Phoenix's forward is no stranger to making the Finals, but this was the first time she did it with a new team. She reached that point in 2019 and 2022 while she was with the Connecticut Sun. Now, she is playing elsewhere, and she had a historic year.
The Mercury forward had eight triple-doubles, which is the most in WNBA history. She is a player that contributes in multiple areas. She can score, as her 32-point performance against the Indiana Fever proved. She can grab boards, as she was third in the league in rebounding this year. The only players ahead of her were Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson.
Thomas has big game against Golden State
Phoenix's star is also a great facilitator. She led the league in assists, as she averaged 9.2. She got her teammates involved, and when it comes to her season high in assists, she achieved that feat in a game against the Golden State Valkyries.
Thomas had 16 assists in that game, and she also had a triple-double, as she had 13 points and 12 rebounds. That was her sixth triple-double, and the Mercury beat the Valkyries 81-72. In the following game, Thomas had another triple-double. In that outing, she had 16 rebounds and 15 assists. She also had 12 points in the process.
It was a big year for Thomas, and her 16 assists against Golden State tied her career high. Back in 2023, the star forward had 16 assists against the Minnesota Lynx. She also had 16 points and nine rebounds.
The 2023 season was another big year for Thomas, as she had six triple-doubles. That was a record, and it helped her finish second in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. She broke that record this season, and she was an MVP candidate once again.
Phoenix acquired a special player in Thomas, and she puts them in a position to win it all. If the Mercury can keep all of their key pieces, they may find themselves in the Finals once again. Then, if Thomas is playing her game and gets teammates involved, this team can make history.
