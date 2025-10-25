Why The Mercury Were One Of The Best West Teams
The Phoenix Mercury had an outstanding year. They added new players, beat great teams and came close to winning a championship. It was not a perfect season, as they encountered obstacles such as injuries, but in the end, it was all worth it.
Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals, and despite losing, the team put itself in a position to win. They proved a point, and come next season, the Mercury may be the team that wins it all.
This team worked hard to get to the playoffs, and their efforts paid off as they went on a deep playoff run. One of the most impressive things is how they maintained their spot in what was a stacked conference.
Looking at their conference, the Mercury were third. They were fourth in the league overall, as the New York Liberty had an identical record, but the Mercury also won their season series against them. The Atlanta Dream had a better record than them, which put them at the top of the Eastern Conference.
When it comes to the West standings, the Minnesota Lynx were at the top. They finished the season with a record of 34-10. They were incredible throughout the season, and they made it hard for any team to catch them.
Aces climb, move past Mercury
The Las Vegas Aces were behind Minnesota, as they finished 30-14. The Aces were an up-and-down team in the beginning, but after suffering a big loss against the Lynx, they started to turn things around. Las Vegas went on a huge winning streak, and they climbed up the West standings. They beat the Mercury at that time, and in the end, they beat them 3-1 in the season series.
There were a few playoff teams behind the Mercury, as the Seattle Storm were fourth in the West, and the Golden State Valkyries were fifth. The last two teams of the conference missed the playoffs. Seattle finished the season with a record of 23-21, and they faced Las Vegas in the first round. The Valkyries faced the Lynx, and they were swept by them.
Phoenix held their own in what was a competitive West race. Minnesota was at the forefront, but as the final standings showed, there were other teams capable of winning it all. It was a great year in the Western Conference, and Phoenix managed to compete.
