Season Series: Mercury vs Valkyries
The Phoenix Mercury are back in action on Monday, as they head to Chase Center to face the Golden State Valkyries.
The Mercury have won their last two games, as they beat the Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx. Both wins were impressive, and players like Alyssa Thomas and Sami Whitcomb led the way. Thomas had big games in both of those wins, as she had a triple-double against the Wings. Then, she had a career-high 29 points against the Lynx.
Phoenix needed to fill the void of Satou Sabally's scoring, and Thomas' games accomplished that. Whitcomb's 36-point explosion against the Wings did the same.
The Mercury are on a two-game win streak, which is a good sign. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces and the Wings before that, and they received some concerning news after that. Sabally would miss their next game with an ankle injury. Kahleah Copper missed the game with a hamstring injury.
Despite being down two stars, the Mercury are doing well in this stretch. Now, they take on a team that has exceeded expectations.
Phoenix is taking on Golden State for the second time this season. The Mercury beat the Valkyries 86-77. Lexi Held was the star in this game, as she led her team with 24 points. Sabally had 19 points and was the only other player to score in double figures. The Mercury were home for that game.
The Valkyries are 10-9 this season, and in their last game, they beat the Indiana Fever 80-61. Golden State will also face the Aces before taking on the Mercury.
Golden State is having a solid year. Despite being an expansion team, they are holding their own against some of the best teams in the league. With the way the Mercury have been playing, the Valkyries have a tough task on their hands.
The Mercury have a chance to get their third win in a row. While this is their second meeting with Golden State, they will face them twice in August. They are on the road again on August 19th, and then they will host the Valkyries a few days later.
Phoenix is in a good space right now, and despite what Golden State is doing, this should be another win for the Mercury.
