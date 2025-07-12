Will DeWanna Bonner Boost The Mercury Bench?
The Phoenix Mercury made a move recently, as they brought in veteran DeWanna Bonner. Bonner started her career with the Mercury back in 2009.
She was an important player that year, as she made a name for herself off the Mercury bench. That year was a significant season for Phoenix, as they won their second championship later in the season.
Bonner played in 34 games that season, and came off the bench in every one. She averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Her solid rookie season led to her winning one of the league's most prestigious awards right away. She was named Sixth Woman of the Year.
The following year, Bonner played in 32 games and started in four of them. She averaged 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. After another fine season, Bonner won her second Sixth Woman of the Year.
Bonner won the award once more in her third season. She averaged 10.7 points and seven rebounds.
In her remaining years with the team, Bonner became a starter. She averaged a career-best 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in her first year as a starter. Bonner played with the Mercury from 2009 to 2019 before they traded her to the Connecticut Sun. She was one of Connecticut's stars and remained with them before changing teams in the offseason.
Bonner joined the Indiana Fever, but quickly moved on. Now, she is back where it all started. She is in her second stint with Phoenix, and she made her debut against the Minnesota Lynx. She finished the game with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. She played 26 minutes.
The veteran forward had a good game, and she went back to her old role. The Mercury already have a dependable bench, as their bench averages 25.7 points. They are first in the league, and the Golden State Valkyries are close behind.
The Mercury want to win another championship, and adding a three-time Sixth Woman of the Year makes their bench ever better. Phoenix is a deep team, and that will be one of their advantages in the playoffs. They will face other contending teams, and while their opponents' starting lineup may cause trouble, the depth of their bench may be the deciding factor.
Phoenix has a good shot, and with Bonner leading the way, the Mercury bench could be what puts them over the top.
