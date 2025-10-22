Mercury Lose On The Road, Bounce Back In Future Matchups
The Phoenix Mercury won their share of season series, and while they beat some of their Western Conference rivals, they also beat Eastern Conference teams. The Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 2-1 in their series against them, and Phoenix's wins were at home. Their loss was on the road, and it was also the first meeting between these two teams.
During that time, the Mercury were on the road for five games, and Indiana was their third stop. The Mercury lost their first game of the road trip, which was their only loss against the Liberty. Phoenix bounced back from that loss, as they faced the Washington Mystics right after that. In that game, the Mercury beat the Mystics 88-72.
Phoenix traveled to Indianapolis to face the Fever, and they lost as Indiana beat them 107-101. That was an unfortunate loss for the Mercury, as one of their stars had a big night. Alyssa Thomas had 32 points in that game, which is her career high.
A little bit earlier in the season, she had 29 points against the Lynx, which was her career high at that time. However, that was short-lived and she was dominant against the Fever.
Thomas led the way, but another Mercury star had a nice performance. Kahleah Copper had 22 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in that outing. Then, Sami Whitcomb, who spent time as both a starter and a reserve this season, had 18 points. She also had three assists and a rebound.
The Fever played without Caitlin Clark, but they played together and had five players who scored in double figures. They came to play, and they kicked off the series against Phoenix with a win.
Mercury recover, win series against Indiana
While the Mercury lost that one, they bounced back in the next two games. They beat the Fever 95-60 in the second game and 85-79 in the third. The Fever had a solid season, and they were one of the surprise teams in the playoffs. However, the Las Vegas Aces beat them to reach the WNBA Finals. Then, the Mercury and the Aces went to war.
Thomas was great for the Mercury this season, her game against the Fever was a reminder of how skilled she is.
