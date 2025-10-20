Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Started Another Winning Streak

The Phoenix Mercury had a winning streak towards the end of the season, and it started with a win over the Golden State Valkyries.

Davion Moore

Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) looks to dribble past Washington Mystics guard Sug Sutton (1) during the third quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) looks to dribble past Washington Mystics guard Sug Sutton (1) during the third quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a great season, and they beat some tough teams in the process. They defeated teams like the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty, the Seattle Storm and others. When it came to the playoffs, they beat the Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx before losing to the Las Vegas Aces.

Monique Akoa Makan
Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) dribbles as Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) defends during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Earlier in the season, the Mercury went on a six-game winning streak that started with a win over the Dallas Wings during the Commissioner's Cup games. They beat them 93-80, and Satou Sabally was the team's leading scorer with 20 points.

After that, they beat the Aces, the Connecticut Sun, the Liberty, the Chicago Sky and New York once again. Las Vegas snapped that winning streak, as they redeemed themselves from the previous loss. They beat the Mercury 84-81.

Phoenix continued to play well, and later in the season, they went on another impressive streak. That streak happened towards the end of the year, and it began with the Golden State Valkyries.

DeWanna Bonne
Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The Phoenix Mercury reacts after forward DeWanna Bonner (14) scores against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Akoa Makani helps team go on a run

The Mercury beat them 81-72 in a game where one of their rookies stood out. Monique Akoa Makani had 18 points that game, and she knocked down four 3-pointers. This was one of the Mercury's best efforts as a team, and they had four more players who scored in double figures.

DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, six rebounds and two assists. Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double, and she had an impressive amount of assists. She had 16 assists, along with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kahleah Copper and Sabally had 12 points each.

Phoenix lost the night before, as the Aces beat them 83-61. The Mercury's win over theValkyries helped them bounce back, and it was the start of a run.

After beating Golden State, the Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks, the Sky, the Liberty, the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics. Then, Phoenix ended the season with a three-game losing streak. They lost to the Connecticut Sun, the Sparks and the Wings.

Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) yells out to the referee after a foul call in their game against the Los Angeles Sparks at PHX Arena on Sept. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury could have kept their streak going, but they were getting ready for what would be a deep playoff run.

Phoenix showed how talented they are during their win streaks, and games like that led to their trip to the WNBA Finals.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and their successful season when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.