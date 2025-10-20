How The Mercury Started Another Winning Streak
The Phoenix Mercury had a great season, and they beat some tough teams in the process. They defeated teams like the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty, the Seattle Storm and others. When it came to the playoffs, they beat the Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx before losing to the Las Vegas Aces.
Earlier in the season, the Mercury went on a six-game winning streak that started with a win over the Dallas Wings during the Commissioner's Cup games. They beat them 93-80, and Satou Sabally was the team's leading scorer with 20 points.
After that, they beat the Aces, the Connecticut Sun, the Liberty, the Chicago Sky and New York once again. Las Vegas snapped that winning streak, as they redeemed themselves from the previous loss. They beat the Mercury 84-81.
Phoenix continued to play well, and later in the season, they went on another impressive streak. That streak happened towards the end of the year, and it began with the Golden State Valkyries.
Akoa Makani helps team go on a run
The Mercury beat them 81-72 in a game where one of their rookies stood out. Monique Akoa Makani had 18 points that game, and she knocked down four 3-pointers. This was one of the Mercury's best efforts as a team, and they had four more players who scored in double figures.
DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, six rebounds and two assists. Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double, and she had an impressive amount of assists. She had 16 assists, along with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kahleah Copper and Sabally had 12 points each.
Phoenix lost the night before, as the Aces beat them 83-61. The Mercury's win over theValkyries helped them bounce back, and it was the start of a run.
After beating Golden State, the Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks, the Sky, the Liberty, the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics. Then, Phoenix ended the season with a three-game losing streak. They lost to the Connecticut Sun, the Sparks and the Wings.
The Mercury could have kept their streak going, but they were getting ready for what would be a deep playoff run.
Phoenix showed how talented they are during their win streaks, and games like that led to their trip to the WNBA Finals.
