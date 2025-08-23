Draft Class: Mercury Draft Four Players In 2015
The Phoenix Mercury have had some solid draft years. There were times they drafted key players like Diana Taurasi or Cappie Pondexter, and other years, they drafted players who spent little time in Phoenix.
Drafting players is a gamble of sorts, and it is about finding the right fit. Sometimes, a player may seem like the right fit, but unfortunately, it may not work out.
In the last edition of this series, the Mercury had three draft picks. They selected Courtney Williams in the first round, and she appeared in six games for the Mercury before she was traded to the Connecticut Sun. Fast forward to today, and she is playing for the Minnesota Lynx.
The Mercury had two more picks, and they drafted Jillian Alleyne and Nirra Fields. Alleyne did not suit up for Phoenix, and Fields time was brief. Overall, all three of there picks spent little time with the team.
As far as the 2015 WNBA Draft, the Mercury had four picks. They had a first round pick, two second round picks and one in the third round.
With their first pick, which was the 12th pick of that year's draft, the Mercury selected Isabelle Harrison. Harrison spent her college years with Tennessee, and due to an injury she suffered in her senior year, she missed her first season with the Mercury. She played for Phoenix the following year, and she appeared in 26 games.
Harrison was traded to the San Antonio Stars, where she had her best season. She averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. After that, she played for the Dallas Wings, the Chicago Sky and now the New York Liberty.
In the second round, Phoenix drafted Alex Harden and Zofia Hruscakova. Harden played for the Mercury for two years. She played in 32 games and came off the bench in all of them in her first year. She averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds. Hruscakova was drafted, but she did not play for them.
Amukamara represents Nigeria
After that, the Mercury selected Promise Amukamara. Amukamara did not play for the Mercury, and now, she plays in France. She is also a member of Nigeria's national basketball team.
Like the other years mentioned in this series, these draft picks all went in different directions. However, they were selected by one of the WNBA's best teams.
