Draft Class: Mercury Draft Future All-Star In 2016
The Phoenix Mercury had a single draft pick in 2017, and they used it to draft Alexis Prince. Prince appeared in 18 games that season, and later on, she was waived. She spent time with the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky over the years, and this season, she spent time with the Mercury once again, as she signed a training camp contract.
Prince appeared in a game with the Mercury, and she had eight rebounds in that outing. She also had two points and an assist.
The year before Phoenix drafted Prince, the Mercury had three draft picks. They had picks in every round, and their first pick was the eighth pick of the 2016 WNBA Draft.
Phoenix used that pick to draft Courtney Williams. Williams appeared in six games with the Mercury, but she was traded to the Connecticut Sun the same year. She played in 19 games for Connecticut and averaged 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Williams becomes an All-Star
Williams spent three more years with the Sun before being traded to the Atlanta Dream. She had her best season of her career in Atlanta, as she averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, four assists and 1.1 steals. Her season led to her becoming an All-Star for the first time in her career.
In 2022, Williams returned to the Sun, and after spending a year with them, she went to the Chicago Sky. Now, she is with the Minnesota Lynx and has been one of their key players. While her time with the Mercury was brief, she did find success elsewhere.
The Mercury had the 20th pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft, and they selected Jillian Alleyne.
Alleyne had strong seasons in college, as she played for the Oregon Ducks. Her best year was her second season, as she averaged 21.4 points, 16.2 rebounds, two assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks. She did not suit up for the Mercury, but she did spend time with the Lynx and later the Washington Mystics.
Phoenix had one last pick, and they drafted Nirra Fields. Fields spent her college years with UCLA, and like Alleyne, her best season was her sophomore year. She averaged 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Her time with the Mercury was brief, and she went on to play overseas.
The Mercury have drafted many players over the years, and they all went on different paths.
