How Many Double-Doubles Does Mercury's Copper Have?
Kahleah Copper is one of the WNBA's best scorers. She is a three-level scorer, and time after time, she has had big performances.
Copper's time in the WNBA Finals proved that, as she averaged 22.8 points in that time. She also had 30 points in Game 4, as she tried her best to extend the series against the Las Vegas Aces.
The Phoenix Mercury guard can put up big numbers, and in 2024, she had her first double-doublewith the Mercury.
Copper goes for double-double against Mercury's conference rival
In that game, Copper had 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks in that outing, as they won 84-78. Copper was a new addition to the Mercury that season, as they acquired her in a trade. She had a great year, and she showed that she will be a force for the team she once won a championship against.
Copper's double-double against the Sparks was one of her many strong performances that year, and while it was her first double-double with Phoenix, it was not the first of her career.
Phoenix's guard had her first double-double back in 2022. She was playing for the Chicago Sky at that time, as Chicago acquired her before the 2017 season. She played with the Washington Mystics for a season, as they drafted her with the seventh pick of the 2016 WNBA Draft.
After her rookie season, the Mystics traded her to Chicago, and they received Elene Delle Donne in return. Copper's role grew throughout her time in Chicago, and eventually, it led to the first double-double of her career.
Copper had 23 points and 10 rebounds in a game against the Atlanta Dream. The Sky won that game 106-100. While that was her first, it was not her last. Copper had three more double-doubles that season, and she did it against the Dallas Wings, the New York Liberty and the Wings once again.
Overall, Copper has a total of six double-doubles in her career, as she had one in the 2023 season and then she had her one with the Mercury.
Phoenix has a great player in Copper, and if she stays with the team, she can help them reach the Finals once again. She may also have another double-double in that time.
