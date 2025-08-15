Where Did The Mercury Land In Recent Power Rankings?
The Phoenix Mercury have been one of the top teams in the league this season, and they look like a team that has a shot at winning it all.
They have a record of 19-12, after losing to the Atlanta Dream in their last game. The Dream beat them 74-66, and they swept the season series against Phoenix.
Despite the loss, the Mercury have played well, and they are gearing up for another challenge as they take on the Las Vegas Aces.
When it comes to WNBA Power Rankings, the Mercury have remained one of the league's top teams. However, they started to slip when they had a rough stretch on the road. Phoenix lost to Atlanta in their first game after All-Star, then they went on the road and lost to the New York Liberty, the Indiana Fever and the Dream once again.
Those losses impacted the Mercury, and the Dream ended up climbing both the standings and the league's rankings. However, the Mercury are climbing to where they once were.
In the last edition of the WNBA's Power Rankings, the Mercury were fourth. They jumped up a spot, as they were fifth in the previous one.
The rankings mentioned the loss to Atlanta in the last game and noted that the Mercury shot poorly from 3-point range. Phoenix made six 3-pointers in that game and attempted 23. It was a rough shooting night, and it helped the Dream sweep the series. It was not a good showing from the Mercury, but their recent wins over the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and the Fever show what this team is capable of doing when they are at their best.
As far as other contending teams, the Minnesota Lynx remain the top team in the rankings. They have remained in that spot for quite some time, as they are still the best team in the league, record-wise. The Dream are second, which was a spot the Mercury once held, but now, they are moving and forth between the fourth and fifth spot. The Liberty are third, and have remained in the top three throughout the season.
Mercury take on the Aces
Phoenix's next opponent is now in the fifth spot, as they have won their last five games. The Aces are on the rise, and the Mercury have to stay focused and maintain a lead over them.
The Mercury's next game will be a challenge, but if they win, they create some space between them and Las Vegas.
