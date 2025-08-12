How Many Times Have The Mercury Made The Playoffs?
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the top teams in the league. They were a part of the season that started it all in 1997, and they went on to have great success.
Phoenix made the playoffs in the 1997, as they finished the season with a record of 16-12. They faced the New York Liberty, and New York beat them 59-41.
The Mercury's playoff history was just getting started, and they reached the playoffs the following year as well. In fact, they reached the WNBA Finals. They beat the Cleveland Rockers to advance, but they lost to the Houston Comets. The Comets won 2-1 and ended up winning their second championship.
Phoenix did not make the playoffs in 1999 after finishing the season with a record of 15-17. They returned to the playoffs the following year, but they lost to the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round.
After the 2000 season, the Mercury went on a playoff drought. They missed the playoffs from 2001 to 2006, but in that time they picked up some important players. They added Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter and others. Then, they did something special in 2007.
Mercury make history, win first title
The Mercury won their first championship in 2007, as they beat the Detroit Shock 3-2. Before that, they beat the Seattle Storm and the San Antonio Stars.
Phoenix's win was the start of something special, and they went on to win two more championships. They won in 2009 and 2014.
Over the years, the Mercury have missed the playoffs 10 times. They had some difficult seasons, like the year they finished with a record of 7-27. As far as the last time they missed the playoffs, the Mercury missed out in 2023. That was the year they finished with a record of 9-31.
As far as making the playoffs, they made it in 2024. They lost to the the Minnesota Lynx in the first round.
Overall, the Mercury have made the playoffs 18 times. This is a good number for a team that has been around since the beginning, and it has led to multiple championships. The Mercury are having a strong season, and with the way things are going,hey will be in the playoffs once again.
Phoenix has what it takes to have a deep playoff run, and in the end, they could be the team that wins it all.
