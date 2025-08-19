Mercury's X-Factor Continue To Show Up
The Phoenix Mercury are having a good year, as they currently have a record of 20-13. They are fourth in the league, and they are looking to keep that spot (or rise) as teams like the Las Vegas Aces heat up.
One of the factors in the Mercury's success this season is how they play on their home floor. The Mercury are 11-6 in home games, which is a bit better than they are on the road. When it comes to away games, they are 9-7.
Phoenix has lost a few home games recently, as they lost to the Atlanta Dream and the Aces. The Dream beat them 74-66, and the Aces beat them 86-83.
Despite those losses, Mercury fans, who are known as the "X-Factor," were cheering their team on. Phoenix acknowledged the fans with a recent social media post and pointed out that the game against Las Vegas was the team's 13th sellout of the season.
Fans continue to show up and support the Mercury
The post noted that 10,850 fans attended that game. In their game against the Dream, there were 13,953 fans in attendance. The X-Factor is showing up, and most in most cases, the team is winning.
Mercury fans have experienced some great moments this season, as Sami Whitcomb had her career-high performance on the team's home floor. She had 36 points against the Dallas Wings, and she made seven 3-pointers in the process. Alyssa Thomas had her first triple-double of the season in that game, and the Mercury won by 30.
Then, fans also witnessed Thomas' triple-doubles against the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever. She had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists against her former team, and she had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Fever. In that game, she became the first player in WNBA history to have three triple-doubles in a row.
Phoenix is on the road for the next few games, as they take on the Golden State Valkyries and the Aces. On Sunday, they beat the Seattle Storm. Once their road trip is over, they will return home and face Golden State once again.
The Mercury are a strong home team, and come playoff time, the "X-Factor" will be cheering for their team. By the end of the playoffs, the fans may have something to celebrate even more, in the event Phoenix wins another championship. Regardless, of what happens, fans will cheer them on every step of the way.
