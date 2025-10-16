Phoenix Mercury On SI

How A Mercury Great Made History, Won Special Award

The Phoenix Mercury have had some strong defenders, and one of their best became the first to win a special award.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles the ball against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles the ball against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a successful season. They had a strong regular season, as they finished with a record of 27-17. They made the playoffs, and they played some of the league's top teams. They faced the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces.

Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2), forward Satou Sabally (0) and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrate their win over the New York Liberty 79-73 to win the series during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their series against the Aces was the franchise's sixth time making the WNBA Finals. The Mercury came up short in that series, but they sent a message to the rest of the league. Phoenix proved that they are an exceptional team, and they will win another championship in due time.

On top of their successful regular season and postseason, the Mercury were tied to some of the league's highest honors.

Alyssa Thoma
Aug 5, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shields the ball from Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow (24) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Alyssa Thomas was featured on the All-WNBA First Team alongside A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Mitchell and Allisha Gray. Thomas also made the All-Defensive First Team, and she was joined by Wilson, Collier, Alanna Smith and Gabby Williams.

In the past, there have been Mercury players who made the All-Defensive Teams. However, it took some time. The award was introduced in 2005, and the first time a Mercury player made one of the teams was in 2014.

Mercury center makes history

Brittney Griner was the first player to receive the honor. In her second year with the team, Griner solidified herself as one of the league's best defenders. She averaged 3.7 blocks that year, and from 2013 to 2019, she was the league leader in blocks.

Brittney Grine
Sep 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) blocks a shot by LA Sparks guard Kia Nurse (10) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On top of becoming the first Mercury player to make an All-Defensive Team, Griner took home Defensive Player of the Year that season. This award has been around since 1997, and exceptional defenders like Tamika Catchings and Lisa Leslie won it. Griner was the first Mercury player to win it, and she won it two years in a row.

She won in 2015, and she averaged a career-high four blocks that season. Griner made the All-Defensive First Team that year as well, and she joined Briann January, Angel McCoughtry, Nneka Ogwumike and Catchings.

Phoenix won a championship in 2014, and Griner's defense played a major role. She continued to show that she can make an impact on both ends of the floor, and the Mercury flourished as a result. Griner made history, and Thomas added to the franchise's history as well.

