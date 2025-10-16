How A Mercury Great Made History, Won Special Award
The Phoenix Mercury had a successful season. They had a strong regular season, as they finished with a record of 27-17. They made the playoffs, and they played some of the league's top teams. They faced the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces.
Their series against the Aces was the franchise's sixth time making the WNBA Finals. The Mercury came up short in that series, but they sent a message to the rest of the league. Phoenix proved that they are an exceptional team, and they will win another championship in due time.
On top of their successful regular season and postseason, the Mercury were tied to some of the league's highest honors.
Alyssa Thomas was featured on the All-WNBA First Team alongside A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Mitchell and Allisha Gray. Thomas also made the All-Defensive First Team, and she was joined by Wilson, Collier, Alanna Smith and Gabby Williams.
In the past, there have been Mercury players who made the All-Defensive Teams. However, it took some time. The award was introduced in 2005, and the first time a Mercury player made one of the teams was in 2014.
Mercury center makes history
Brittney Griner was the first player to receive the honor. In her second year with the team, Griner solidified herself as one of the league's best defenders. She averaged 3.7 blocks that year, and from 2013 to 2019, she was the league leader in blocks.
On top of becoming the first Mercury player to make an All-Defensive Team, Griner took home Defensive Player of the Year that season. This award has been around since 1997, and exceptional defenders like Tamika Catchings and Lisa Leslie won it. Griner was the first Mercury player to win it, and she won it two years in a row.
She won in 2015, and she averaged a career-high four blocks that season. Griner made the All-Defensive First Team that year as well, and she joined Briann January, Angel McCoughtry, Nneka Ogwumike and Catchings.
Phoenix won a championship in 2014, and Griner's defense played a major role. She continued to show that she can make an impact on both ends of the floor, and the Mercury flourished as a result. Griner made history, and Thomas added to the franchise's history as well.
