Why The Mercury Won Playoff Games On Their Home Floor
The Phoenix Mercury made it to the WNBA Finals this season, and they did it by taking down tough opponents. They beat the New York Liberty in their first playoff matchup, and this was significant as New York was the team who won it all last year.
Phoenix kept their playoff journey going, as they beat the Minnesota Lynx in the next round. The Lynx were an incredible team during the regular season, and some would say they were the favorites to win it all. The Mercury put an end to their hopes, and they reached the Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.
The Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces in that time, and the Aces swept them to win the franchise's third title. They won their first in 2022, won another in 2023, and now they have another one under their belt.
Phoenix picked up some nice wins in their playoff run, and some them were on the road. For example, their first playoff win was in New York, as they beat the Liberty 86-60 in that game. Then, when it came to winning that series, they returned home and beat the Liberty 79-73.
Mercury close out series against New York and Minnesota at home
Phoenix started their series against the Lynx with a loss on the road, but they tied the series in Game 2. They beat the Lynx 89-83 in a game that went into overtime. After that, the Mercury headed home, and they won the next two games to close out the series.
Then, they faced the Aces, and despite being home for the last two games, Phoenix was swept by Las Vegas.
During the playoffs, the Mercury were 3-3 in home games. This is a decent record, and with the way Phoenix played at home during the regular season, they could have been even better. They still played well, but in this run, their road wins stuck out the most.
The Mercury had a good year all-around. Their trio of stars fought through obstacles, and they had great games that helped their team make it as far as they did. Phoenix has a bright future ahead of them, and the next time they make the playoffs, they will be even better on their home floor.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's playoff run when you click right here!