Will Phoenix Get Their Second Win Over Las Vegas?
The Phoenix Mercury have one more home game before they prepare for a brief road trip. Since returning home, they have faced the Connecticut Sun, the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream.
Phoenix won their first two games, as they beat the Sun 82-66, and after that, they beat the Fever 95-60. As far as the Dream, Atlanta won 74-66 and ended up sweeping the season series.
The Mercury's next game is Friday, and they will host the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces have had an up and down season, but they are getting back on track. They have won their last four games, as they defeated the Golden State Valkyries twice, then they picked up wins over the Seattle Storm and the Sun.
Aces star A'ja Wilson had a big game against Connecticut, as she had 32 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. She became the first player in WNBA history to have a game of 30 or more points and 20 or more rebounds. There have been some historic performances in the league as of late, and Wilson added to that.
Las Vegas is getting hot at the right time, and they are gearing up for a competitive game against the Mercury. Before Phoenix's loss to Atlanta, the Mercury were on a run of their own. They were picking up blowout wins, and their star forward Alyssa Thomas had three triple-doubles in a row.
Thomas had her first triple-double of this stretch against the Chicago Sky, and she finished that game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She followed up by having triple-doubles in the wins over the Sun and the Fever. She became the first player in league history to have three in a row.
The Mercury and the Aces are historic franchises. The Aces are the last team to repeat, as they won in 2022 and 2023. Phoenix has won their share of championship, with their last one being in 2014.
Mercury and Aces season series tied 1-1
This season, the series between these two teams is tied 1-1. The Mercury won the first game, as they beat the Aces 76-70. Las Vegas responded with a win in the second game, as they beat Phoenix 84-81.
Phoenix will host them in the next game, then they will face them one last time in Las Vegas. The Aces want to keep their streak alive, but the Mercury want to bounce back from their loss to the Dream. This game between Phoenix and Las Vegas could come down to who wants it more, and with the being on their home floor, the Mercury may get it done.
