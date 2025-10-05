Mercury Rookies Shooting For A Title
The Phoenix Mercury did their homework when it came to adding to their roster before the season. They brought in two stars, as they acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas in a multi-team deal. They also signed Sami Whitcomb, who has won two championships in her career.
On top of bringing in skilled veterans, the Mercury brought in their share of rookies, as they added Monique Akoa Makani, Kathryn Westbeld, Lexi Held and Kitija Laksa.
Akoa Makani was playing in France prior to signing a training camp deal with Phoenix. Westbeld went undrafted back in 2018, after helping Notre Dame win a championship that year. She played internationally before her training camp deal with the Mercury.
Held went undrafted in 2022, and she signed a training camp deal with the team during the offseason. Then, Laksa signed a deal, after spending time overseas.
The Mercury have had a successful playoff run, and they find themselves in the WNBA Finals. They are taking on the Las Vegas Aces, who are familiar with winning championships. They won back in 2022, and they followed up with a win in 2023.
Phoenix's rookies are getting their first Finals experience, and some of them saw some playing time. Akoa Makani has been a consistent starter for the Mercury since the start of the season. So, it is no surprise that she played in Game 1 of the Finals.
Akoa Makani comes to play
Akoa Makani had a nice showing in her Finals debut, as she had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds. She was one of five players who scored in double figures, as Kahleah Copper had 21 points, Sabally had 19 points, Thomas had 15 points and DeWanna Bonner had 10 points.
Outside of Akoa Makani, another rookie saw minutes, as Kathryn Westbeld checked in for a period. In that time, she had two assists and a rebound.
Westbeld has seen a bit of action in this playoff run, and her best game was against the Liberty. She had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in Phoenix's Game 2 win over New York. They won that game 86-60.
The Mercury rookies have played well this year, and if the Mercury defeat the Aces, Akoa Makani and her fellow rookies will have their first championship.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's rookies when you click right here!