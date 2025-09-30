How Mercury's Sabally Took Over Against The Lynx
Satou Sabally is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and she is a big reason that they are headed to the WNBA Finals. She has been exceptional in the playoffs, and her series against the Minnesota Lynx showed how determined she is to win her first championship.
Sabally and the Mercury took down a tough team in Minnesota, and they have to wait and see who they will play next. The Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana have to play one more game before one of them reaches the WNBA Finals. The Fever beat the Aces 90-83 despite a strong performance from this year's Most Valuable Player (MVP). A'ja Wilson had 31 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
The "Unicorn" is having a great postseason, and her series against Minnesota was one to remember. Sabally started the series with a solid performance. She had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. This was her lowest-scoring game of the series, but she still did well.
Sabally heats up in second game and beyond
Phoenix lost that game, as Minnesota beat them 82-69. Sabally picked things up in the remaining games, and in Game 2, she had 24 points, nine rebounds and an assist. The Mercury won that game 89-83, and they won in overtime. Sabally had a big fourth quarter, as she had 11 of her points in that period.
The Mercury tied the series, and from there, they controlled the series. They picked up a win in the next game, as they beat Minnesota 84-76. Sabally had 23 points and four rebounds in that game.
Then, with a chance to close out the series, the Mercury took care of business and won the series 3-1. Sabally had another great game, as she had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Overall, Sabally averaged 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. This was a great series for the Mercury's new star, and in what will be her WNBA Finals debut, she is bound to have a strong performance.
This is an important time for the Mercury, and if they want to make history, they will need Sabally playing like she has in the previous series. If that happens, they may be taking home the franchise's fourth championship.
