How Mercury's Sabally Had First Double-Double Of The Season
Satou Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury during the offseason, as they acquired her in a trade. They also brought in another star, as they picked up Alyssa Thomas as well.
The addition of Sabally paid off for the Mercury, and she averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. In the postseason, she averaged 19.0 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals.
Sabally had three double-doubles this season, and it all began with a performance early in the season.
Phoenix faced the Minnesota Lynx for the first time at the end of May. They hosted the Lynx, and Minnesota picked up a 74-71 win over them. Sabally had a strong performance, as she had a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds. She also contributed in other areas, and she had four assists, three steals and a block.
The "Unicorn" was the team's leading scorer, and she tried to hand the Lynx their first loss. However, Minnesota held on and came out victorious.
Sabally was one of three players who scored in double figures for Phoenix. Kalani Brown had a nice game, as she had 15 points, five rebounds and an assist. That was her season high in points, and it was the first of four games where she scored in double digits during the regular season.
Sami Whitcomb finished that game with 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.
The Mercury put up a fight, but the Lynx picked up a win on the road. They went on to win the season series against Phoenix, but the Mercury did get a win later on. One thing about that win is the fact that Thomas was in action for that game.
Thomas missed the first game due to injury, but in her team's win, she was in action. The Mercury also had DeWanna Bonner by then, and she had seven points. So, her presence alone helped Phoenix get a win.
Sabally has more double-doubles during the season
When it comes to the first game against Minnesota, Sabally was great. She had her double-double and later on in the season, she had two more. Sabally is one of the league's most talented players, and she proved it with this performance as well as others during the season.
Please follow us on X to read more about Satou Sabally's season with the Mercury when you click right here!