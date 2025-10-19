Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Thomas Had Career High In Road Loss

Alyssa Thomas had some great games for the Phoenix Mercury, and her best was against the Indiana Fever.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates against the Indiana Fever at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury picked up two new stars before the start of the season, and Alyssa Thomas was one of them. She played with the Connecticut Sun throughout her career up to that point, and she helped them reach the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022.

Thomas also reached the Finals with her new team, as she helped the Mercury take down the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. Phoenix faced the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals, and the Aces swept them to win it all.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) is defended by Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during the first quarter at PHX Arena on Sept. 2, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix's new star had a fantastic season, and she had multiple triple-doubles. She also had some big performances, scoring-wise.

When it comes to her highest-scoring performance, it happened against the Indiana Fever.

In a road game against Indiana, Thomas had 32 points. This is a career high for the Mercury forward, and she passed her previous high, which she set a few games prior. She had 29 points in a game against the Lynx. Before the game against Minnesota, she also had her first triple-double of the season.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) boxes out Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the first quarter at PHX Arena on Sept. 2, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas has her career high, Mercury go down on the road

It was a big year for Thomas, and her performance against the Fever was one of her most notable. On top of having 32 points, she almost had a triple-double. She had 15 rebounds and seven assists in that game.

That game was Phoenix's first matchup against Indiana, and the Fever beat them 107-101. So, they spoiled Thomas' big night. Phoenix was in the middle of a difficult road trip, and Indiana handed them another loss.

Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) cheer on their teammates in the final minutes of their 80-63 win against the New York Liberty at PHX Arena, Aug. 30, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Sami Whitcomb had nice games. Copper was the team's second leading scorer, and she had 22 points, an assist and a rebound. Whitcomb had 18 points, three assists and a rebound.

Thomas is an excellent player, and she contributes in a variety of ways. This game showed what she can do scoring-wise, and down the line, she may pass her career high. The Mercury have a star in Thomas, and once they sign her to a new deal, she will continue to play at a high level for them.

Phoenix is on the right track,and chances are, this will not be Thomas' last big game for them.

