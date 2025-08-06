Looking At Alyssa Thomas' Rookie Season
Alyssa Thomas has been incredible for the Phoenix Mercury. They acquired her during the offseason, and since then, she has made her presence felt.
Thomas had had great games with the Mercury, including her triple-doubles and career high games. She had a career-high 29 points against the Minnesota Lynx, but topped that recently, as she had 32 points in a road game against the Indiana Fever. The Mercury lost to the Fever 107-101.
As far as triple-doubles, she had her first of the season against the Dallas Wings, and later, she had another against the Chicago Sky. She had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds against the Wings and against the Sky, she had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Thomas is doing great with her new team, and before that, she was one of the stars of the Connecticut Sun. Her time with the Sun started with a solid rookie season.
Connecticut acquired Thomas in a draft-day trade. She was drafted by the New York Liberty, but they sent her to the Sun for Kelsey Bone. Thomas was a key player for the Maryland Terrapins. She was a three-time ACC Player of the Year, ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) and more.
Her career got off to a good start, as she averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a steal. Her best game in that period was against the Tulsa Shock. The Sun hosted the Shock, and Tulsa ended up beating them 96-83. Thomas had a season-high 24 points, four steals, three rebounds and an assist. She was the Sun's leading scorer in that game.
The Sun finished that season with a record of 13-21. Thomas was a member of the 2014 All-Rookie Team alongside her Sun teammate Chiney Ogwumike, Kayla McBride of the San Antonio Stars, Bria Hartley of the Washington Mystics and Odyssey Sims of the Shock. Ogwumike won Rookie of the Year that season, as she followed in the footsteps of her sister Nneka Ogwumike, who won two years prior.
From the Sun to the Mercury
Thomas had a nice rookie season, and it was just the beginning. She ended having good years with the Sun, and her 2023 season nearly led to an MVP win. Now, she is with the Mercury, and she could be in MVP talks once again.
Please follow us on X for more articles around Mercury players and their rookie seasons when you click right here!