The Last Five: Alyssa Thomas Makes MVP Case

Phoenix Mercury Forward Alyssa Thomas continues to have a strong season, and in the last five games, she is making a case for the WNBA's most prestigious award.

Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) brings the ball up court against Chicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen (9) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury had a rough stretch recently, as they went through an exhausting road trip. The started off with a game against the New York Liberty, and the Liberty beat them 89-76. Then, they picked up a win over the Washington Mystics before losing to the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream. Then, in the last game of the road trip, the Mercury beat the Chicago Sky in a blowout.

It was a challenging time for Phoenix, but they fought through it, and they are heading back home. Despite the challenges, there was one player who played well throughout that stretch.

Alyssa Thomas has had quite the year, and the Mercury's struggles did not deter her. She continues to play well, and her last five games reflect that.

Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

In the Mercury's loss to the Liberty, Thomas finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Thomas and Kahleah Copper were the only players to score in double digits that night, as Copper had 14.

In the following game, Thomas had 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The Mercury beat the Mystics 88-72 in that outing. Phoenix lost to Indiana in the next game, but Thomas had 32 points. She set another career high, and had 15 rebounds and seven assists as well.

After those games, Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds against the Dream. While the team struggled as a whole, she still managed to get a double-double. Then, in the win over Chicago, she had her second triple-double of the season. She had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

When it comes to her last five games, Thomas is averaging 20.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Overall, she is averaging 16.0 points, nine assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) race features names like Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, Allisha Gray of the Dream and others. With the way Thomas is playing, she has to be in the mix as well. This is not the first time she has been in the race, as she finished in second place behind Liberty star Breanna Stewart in 2023.

Thomas has been great all year, and if the Mercury make their way back to their place in the league standings, she may be one of the frontrunners for MVP

