Mercury Searching for Consistency in Season's Final Stretch
After Friday night's home win against the Golden State Valkyries, Alyssa Thomas was asked what she thinks the team could improve on going forward. Her response?
After a strong first half to the season, Phoenix's performance has waxed an waned since the All-Star break, as they've looked to build chemistry with a roster that only has two players -- Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack -- who played for the team in 2024 (and neither of them were in Phoenix before last season). It's been a challenge, especially with so many key players missing time due to injuries this season. But the whole roster's available now, and there have been glimpses of what this team can become when they're firing on all cylinders.
Consistency
Against the Valkyries last Tuesday, the offense looked smooth and well-balanced, with five players hitting double figures, but the next game, a loss to the Las Vegas Aces, was the lowest-scoring night of the entire season for the Mercury, as they put up just 61 points. In August, they've scored 90 or more twice, but have also been held below 70 twice.
The inconsistency has showed up on defense too. They gave up 95 to the Atlanta Dream and 91 to a Golden State team that isn't exactly an offensive powerhouse, but they've also held three opponents under 70.
"When we share the ball and have multiple players in double digits...when we're playing team basketball, taking easy, open shots, we're really hard to guard," said Thomas. "We can't pick and choose when we want to play like that."
The Mercury are heading into the season's final stretch, just eight games remaining as they jostle for playoff positioning with home-court advantage in the first round on the line, and a relatively soft schedule to finish the season. It's one last chance for the Mercury to iron out what they need to work on before the stakes are raised and a couple losses could mean the end of the year. A strong finish could set them up for a favorable first-round matchup, as Phoenix could potentially end the regular season as high as second place in the standings.
"We just gotta continue to grind. It's a long season for a reason, and we'll just get better each and every game," said Thomas.
