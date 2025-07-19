Will Alyssa Thomas Win Player Of The Month?
Phoenix Mercury Alyssa Thomas is having a strong year. She joined the Mercury in the offseason after spending several years with the Connecticut Sun.
Thomas was the fourth pick of the 2014 draft. She was selected by the New York Liberty, but they traded her to Connecticut in a draft-day trade. Thomas had great years with the Sun, and in her last three seasons, she was a part of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race.
This year, Thomas is thriving with her new team. She is averaging 15.2 points, 9.5 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Thomas recently received an award for her stellar performances in games played from July 3 to July 13, as she was named Western Conference Player of the Week.
Thomas averaged 17.7 points, 10.0 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in that stretch, and Phoenix went 2-1. They lost to the Dallas Wings on the road, beat the Wings in Phoenix, then they beat the Minnesota Lynx. Thomas had big games back-to-back, as she had her first triple-double of the season, then followed up with a career-high 29 points against Minnesota.
While Thomas is representing the Mercury during All-Star, she and her team will get a chance to rest after. This gives her a chance to relax, and when Phoenix plays their next game, she can pick up where she left off.
Thomas is the last player to win Western Conference Player of the Week, and the next recipient will be announced on Tuesday. The Mercury forward may be in the running once again.
With her recent win and the way the Mercury are playing overall, Thomas could be in the mix for another award. She may be the Western Conference Player of the Month.
For the past two months, Lynx star Napheesa Collier took home the honor. Collier, who is the frontrunner for MVP, has Minnesota sitting on top of the league. They have a record of 20-4. Thomas and the Mercury have a chance to take the top spot from them.
Thomas and the Mercury have had a successful season up to this point, and July is no exception. They have a few more games this month before playing their road game against the Atlanta Dream in August. What Thomas has done this month with her games against Dallas and Minnesota cannot be ignored. Then, if she finishes the month on a good note, the Western Conference Player of the Month may be hers.
