Mercury to Face Liberty With Season Series on the Line
With six games remaining in the regular season, the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty are neck-and-neck in the WNBA standings. Phoenix is 24-14, in fourth place, while the defending champions are 24-15, half a game behind in fifth. The two squads are set to face off on Saturday night with a lot riding on the outcome.
Not only are the two teams extremely close in record, but the season series is on the line as well. Phoenix is 2-1 against New York in 2025, and they'll be playing the Liberty at home with a chance to win the season series and secure a tiebreaker in the standings that could come into play.
To further add to the drama, the game is a potential playoff preview -- the four and five seeds play in the first round and if the season ended today, Phoenix and New York would be matched up against each other. Both teams are noticeably better at home. The Mercury are 13-6 at PHX Arena, compared to 11-8 on the road. The difference is more stark for the Libs though. They're 16-5 in front of their own fans, but have a losing record, just 8-10, away from home.
The Liberty have championship experience and an absolutely loaded roster that can be a nightmare to face when the team is fully healthy. For the Mercury, holding home-court advantage could be what they need to tip the scales in the favor should they draw New York in the first round. After all, every little bit counts when facing elite teams.
New York's recent injury issues could be an opportunity for the Mercury to seal the deal. Of the Mercury's final six opponents, only the Liberty are in a playoff spot, giving them a great opportunity to put some distance between themselves and New York, who are facing three consecutive games on the road against teams currently in playoff position.
According to Underdog WNBA, Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones are all listed as "questionable" for Saturday night's game. That's three starters who account for a combined 43.8 points per game, more than half of the team's scoring average.
Now that Phoenix has officially clinched a playoff spot, it's time to make a final push for seeding. With a relatively easy schedule to end the season, they could climb as high as second in the standings.
