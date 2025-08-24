Season Series Update: Mercury Sweep Valkyries
The Golden State Valkyries are the WNBA's newest team, and they have done well throughout the season. They have a record of 18-18, and their head coach, Natalie Nakase, is a legitimate candidate for Coach of the Year.
Last night, they ran into the Phoenix Mercury, who defeated them 81-72. The Mercury are an established team, and they are one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Phoenix picked up their 22nd win by beating Golden State, and they swept the season series.
During the the Commissioner's Cup games, the Mercury hosted the Valkyries for the first time. They beat Golden State 86-77. It was a big night for Lexi Held, as she led the team with 24 points. She also had two assists and a steal.
Held made four 3-pointers in that game, and as a team, the Mercury made 10. The former DePaul player showed off her shooting abilities, and Phoenix came away with the win.
In that game, the only player outside of Held to score in double figures was Satou Sabally. Sabally finished with 19 points, as well as seven rebounds and five assists. Golden State had a balanced effort in this game, but Held and Sabally did what their team needed to get the win.
The Mercury defeated the Valkyries 78-77 the following month, as Alyssa Thomas knocked down a free throw to seal the deal. DeWanna Bonner was the team's leading scorer, as she finished the game with 22 points. She also had 11 rebounds.
During a three-game road trip, Phoenix beat Golden State 98-91. The Mercury trailed in that game, but they fought back and got the win. Phoenix played well in this game, and Kahleah Copper was one of five players to score in double figures. She had 25 points in that game.
Phoenix's offense was clicking in that game, and it was one of their best performances in recent games.
Then, in their last game, Monique Akoa Makani led the way with 18 points. Thomas had her sixth triple-double in that outing, as she finished with 13 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds.
Mercury get the sweep
The Mercury have the lead in multiple series, and when it comes to this one, they won 4-0. The regular season is winding down, and in the near future, Phoenix could get more sweeps.
