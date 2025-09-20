Why Alyssa Thomas and Others Wore No. 25 for Phoenix Mercury
Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury have had several players. They all have worn a jersey number that held some sort of significance to them. It may be a number they wore in high school. It could be the number that they player they grew up admiring wore. There are different reasons for a player selecting a number, and last time, No. 24 was mentioned.
When it comes to that number, players like Mikiko Hagiwara, Lisa Harrison and DeWanna Bonner wore it. Bonner wore it in her first stint, and now, she wears another number.
Mercury rookie Kathryn Westbeld currently wears No. 24, and she had had great moments with the team, including her performance in Game 2 of Phoenix's series against the New York Liberty.
This time around, No. 25 will be discussed, and this number's origins do not go back to the Mercury's first few seasons. This number first appeared in 2005, and it was worn by Sandora Irvin.
Irvin was drafted by the Mercury that year, and they selected her with the third pick of that year's draft. She appeared in 12 games that year, and she averaged 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds. The following year, she played seven games with Phoenix. Irving was traded to the San Antonio Silver Stars after that, and she played with the Chicago Sky after that.
After Irvin, this number stayed vacant for a number of years. Monique Currie was next, and she wore it in 2015. Currie started her career with the Charlotte Sting. She was the third pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft, which was the same year the Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter with the second pick.
Currie had a nice rookie season with the Sting, but they folded after that season, which led to a dispersal draft. In turn, she played for the Sky, the Washington Mystics and eventually the Mercury.
In 2015, she played all 34 games for Phoenix, and she averaged 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. After that, the Mercury traded her to San Antonio, and a few years later, she returned to Phoenix. Then, she played with the Mystics again.
The next player to wear No. 25 was Sophie Brunner, and after her Jennie Simms and Morgan Bertsch wore it before one of Phoenix's current stars wears it.
Mercury bring in a new star
Alyssa Thomas wears No. 25, and her first season with the Mercury, she had an incredible year. She averaged 15.2 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. She had eight triple-doubles this season, and in that time, she became the first player in WNBA history to have three in a row.
Thomas had a special season, and her presence makes Phoenix a contender. The Mercury forward is the sixth player to wear No. 25, and now, she is adding her name to Mercury history.
