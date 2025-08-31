Mercury Dominate Second Half, Win Season Series Against Liberty
The Phoenix Mercury improved to 25-14 on Saturday night and, more importantly, put some space between themselves and the defending champion New York Liberty in the standings while securing a crucial tiebreaker. Their 80-63 victory gave them a 3-1 series win against New York, which could be the factor that decides who gets home-court advantage should they face off in the first round of the playoffs.
Phoenix was led by Kahleah Copper's 22 points, some excellent defensive performances across the board, and another near-double-double from Natasha Mack. DeWanna Bonner was stellar off the bench and was a game-high +23 for the night, in just 22 minutes of game time.
The Liberty were playing without Sabrina Ionescu, but had Natasha Cloud, playing with a mask after breaking her nose, and Breanna Stewart, playing on a minutes restriction, back in the lineup.
1st quarter
Mack set the tone early, with three offensive boards in just the first 2:30 of the game, but the Liberty were able to take an early 12-6 lead after a slick interior bucket by Emma Meesseman. Phoenix countered with a quick 6-0 run, punctuated by a pull-up midrange jumper from Copper and a block on Jonquel Jones by Mack that turned into a fastbreak scoop for Alyssa Thomas.
Both offenses lost some steam as the quarter wore on and Phoenix took a 17-16 lead into the first break after a three from Monique Akoa Makani. The Liberty shot 46.2% from the field compared to just 30% for the Mercury, but Phoenix forced six turnovers and grabbed four offensive boards, giving them seven more shot attempts for the visitors for the quarter, and the same number of makes.
2nd quarter
Copper scored Phoenix's first eight points of the quarter, capping it off with a corner three, but the Liberty fought right back and seized a 27-25 lead.
The rest of the second was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team really able to get a rhythm offensively or create much separation. New York held a narrow 39-37 lead at halftime, thanks to 11 points off three three-pointers from Cloud, and nine points on two made threes from Stewart. Copper led all scorers with 13 points on just eight shots, and Mack already had seven rebounds, five of them on the offensive end.
3rd quarter
Phoenix cranked up their defense in the third, holding the Liberty to just 10 points for the entire quarter on 4-for-13 shooting, in addition to forcing five more turnovers. The teams traded buckets early, with Copper and Kathryn Westbeld both knocking down big threes for the Mercury, but Phoenix's defense wore on New York as the quarter went on. After a Mack block on Jones and an airball from Leonie Fiebich, the Liberty had been held without a made field goal for the last four and a half minutes of the third.
The quarter ended on a 10-1 Mercury run. They led 55-49 going into the fourth. Copper already had 19 points and four threes, while Thomas and Satou Sabally joined her in double figures.
4th quarter
The Mercury defense continued to suffocate the Liberty offense, but this time, Phoenix got it going on the offensive end as well. A three and a layup by Bonner after great defensive sequences gave the home team their first double-digit lead, but the Liberty were able to cut the deficit to six after an up-and-under by Stewart.
The Liberty had very little success on offense after that, though, and shots started to fall for the Mercury. Westbeld, Copper, and Akoa Makani all nailed jumpers as Phoenix blew the game wide open. Their defense, led by Akoa Makani and Bonner's pressure, forced shot clock violations and desperation heaves. Mack stripped Jones out on the perimeter and drew a take foul, before Sabally knocked down a three that put Phoenix up 78-60 and all but ended the game.
Phoenix would go on to win 80-63, ending the game on a 35-15 run. They now hold a crucial tiebreaker over the defending champs, who they could end up facing in the playoffs. "We came into this game talking about tiebreakers," said Copper after the game. "It's winning time. It's playoff time...it's important for us to get this one."
She credited the team's defense with the win. "We were flying around. We were helping each other. We were guarding our yard."
The Mercury have just five games remaining in the regular season, and only one is against a team currently in a playoff spot. They'll be looking to make one last push to improve their playoff seeidng.
