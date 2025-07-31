How Many Games Has Kahleah Copper Played For Phoenix?
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper is back in action, and she has done well in her return. She returned to the Mercury's starting lineup when they faced the Atlanta Dream, and she finished that game with 10 points.
Copper's best game since her return was her 22-point game against the Indiana Fever. Her second best was her 14-point game against the New York Liberty. She shot 40 percent from 3-point range in this game, as she made two of her five attempts.
The Mercury guard is an important player for her team, and they will need her for the rest of the season. She had a few setbacks due to injuries, but the Mercury are a stronger team when she is at her best.
Copper joined the Mercury in 2024. They acquired her in a trade with the Chicago Sky. The Mercury had a trio of Copper, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi that year, and it worked well. Phoenix finished the season with a record of 19-21 and they reached the playoffs. They lost to the Minnesota Lynx, who eventually reached the WNBA Finals that year.
Copper had the best season of her career so far, as she averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She played in 37 games that season, and she started in all of them.
This year, the Mercury guard missed the beginning of the season. She missed significant time due to a knee injury, but she made her season debut against the Las Vegas Aces. She finished with 11 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Phoenix won that game 76-70.
After her first game, she played in five more games before sitting out with her hamstring injury. She was in action against the Connecticut Sun, the Sky, the Liberty, the Aces (in Phoenix) and the Dallas Wings. She had a big game against the Wings, as she had 33 points, five rebounds and an assist.
Copper missed the next few games for Phoenix before returning against Atlanta. Despite the injuries, she had played in 10 games this season. She has played in a little over 300 games in her career, and 47 of those games have been with the Mercury.
Copper's Mercury journey continues
Phoenix is after a championship, and Copper can help make that happen. She won a championship in Chicago, so she knows what it takes.
Copper will be a free agent in the offseason, and regardless of what happens this year, she could be a key player for the Mercury from this season and beyond.
Please follow us on X to keep up with Kahleah Copper's season when you click right here!