How Many Assists Does Alyssa Thomas Have In Her Career?
The Phoenix Mercury made a big move during the offseason. They brought in one of the league's top young stars in Satou Sabally. They also brought in a skilled veteran. The Mercury brought in Alyssa Thomas, and in her short time with Phoenix, she is making waves.
Thomas is averaging 15.3 points, 9.5 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals. She is one of three players to tally a triple-double this season after her stellar performance against the Dallas Wings. She had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. She accomplished something special in the next game, as she had a career-high 29 points against the Minnesota Lynx.
Thomas is also the only player in the league to have multiple games with 15 or more assists. Besides her triple-double game, Thomas had 15 assists against the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty.
Phoenix made the right choice in bringing her in, and it has paid off tremendously. She is showing every aspect of her game, and her facilitating is standing out the most.
The 33-year-old veteran is an excellent passer, and she has shown her abilities throughout the years. With the way she moves the ball, a question comes to mind. How many does she have in her career.
Thomas began her career in 2014. She was the fourth pick that year, and she was drafted by the Liberty. They traded her to the Connecticut Sun in a draft-day trade. Thomas played for the Sun from 2014 to 2024.
In her first year with the Sun, she had a total of 51 assists. The following year, she had 33 assists. Her totals began to climb as she had 70 in 2016 and 147 in 2017. She started to get at least 100 assists each year, with the exception of 2021. She was dealing with an injury at that time.
Thomas returned in 2022 and had a total of 218 assists. Her best year was 2023, when she had 316. That was the year she finished second in the Most Valuable Player race.
This season, Thomas has 142 assists. Her total will continue to climb, and by the end of the season, she may have over 300.
Thomas has a total of 1,605 assists in her career, and with the way she is playing, she could be on the verge of another game with 15 or more.
