For Mercury, Home Is Where The Heart Is
The Phoenix Mercury have caught the attention of the league. They are 14-6 this season, and with the Minnesota Lynx losing their last two games, the Mercury could be on their heels.
Phoenix is having a great year, and there are a few factors at play. Their bench has been exceptional, Alyssa Thomas is fitting in nicely with her new team and the Mercury are getting good wins. They are getting wins over teams that are below .500, like the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings. Those wins may seem insignificant, but they matter in the long run.
The Mercury are also winning on their home floor. They are 9-3 in home games, and their last two wins were a part of that. They beat the Wings by 30 after losing to them in their previous game.
The Mercury had two big performances in that win. Sami Whitcomb had a career-high 36 points and made seven 3-pointers. Thomas had a triple-double, which was her first of the season. She became the third player to tally a triple-double, as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese did it earlier in the season.
After their big win over Dallas, the Mercury picked up a statement win over Minnesota. They beat them 79-71 in a game where Lynx star Napheesa Collier had 18 points. Thomas was the Mercury's leading scorer, as she had a career-high 29 points.
Phoenix started their season with a road game against the Seattle Storm. The Storm beat them 77-70. The Mercury headed home for their next game, and they played the Washington Mystics. They beat Washington 68-62.
After that, the Mercury beat the Sky, the Golden State Valkyries, the Wings and the New York Liberty. Their 93-89 win over the Wings was their first meeting before they lost to them on the road.
The only teams that have defeated the Mercury at home are the Lynx, the Storm and the Las Vegas Aces.
The Lynx and Storm have given Phoenix trouble this season, and before their win over Minnesota in their last game, they were down 0-2 in the season series. The Aces are below .500 this year, but they are an experienced team with a three-time MVP in A'ja Wilson. So, Phoenix's loss to them is not a complete shock.
Phoenix is an elite team at home, and that will come in handy during the playoffs.
