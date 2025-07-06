Are The Mercury The Best Offensive Team In The League?
In a fast-paced game, offense is key to a team's success. There is a saying that defense wins championships, but offense is just as important. When a team is firing on all cylinders, they put themselves in a position to succeed.
The Phoenix Mercury are having a strong season, and it looks like they have a real shot at winning it all. They are one of the top teams in the WNBA, and it starts with their stars. The trio of Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas is sharing the floor, and they are bound to finish the season on a high note.
The Mercury are clicking, and with the way they are playing, a question comes to mind. Are they the best offensive team in the league?
Looking at stats, the Mercury are a true threat on offense. They are fifth in the league in scoring, as they average 83.9 points. The New York Liberty are the best in that area, as they average 86.7 points. The Minnesota Lynx are not too far behind, and they average 85.5 points. The Atlanta Dream are in third and the Indiana Fever are neck and with them.
While the Mercury are not first in this category, being in the top five is worth noting. They also have something else worth noting. Phoenix has taken the lead from the Golden State Valkyries in bench scoring. The Valkyries dropped to 25.6 points off the bench, and the Mercury average 26.2 points.
The fact that their bench plays such a role in their offense may be what puts them over other contending teams. Their reserves will come in handy in the playoffs, and depending on who they face, the bench may be the key to winning the series.
As far as stars, contending teams have some sort of unit. The Liberty won a championship with their trio of Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart. The Lynx have offensive firepower with players like Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride. When the Las Vegas Aces won their championships, they had players like A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.
Exceptional teams are strong offensively, and the Mercury are on the right track. Their trio and their bench puts them in a good place.
The Phoenix Mercury are a team to watch out for. Statistically, they are not the top offensive team in the league overall. However, anything can happen. They have shown they can compete with the teams ahead of them, and if Phoenix gets hot against those teams, they can beat them on any given night.
