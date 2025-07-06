Season Series: Mercury vs Lynx
When it comes to winning a championship, a contending team has to take down tough competition. In order to be the best, they have to beat the best.
At this point in the season, the top three teams are the Minnesota Lynx, the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury have two wins over the defending champions. When it comes to last season's runner up, Phoenix is 0-2.
A win over the Lynx could set the tone, and give the Mercury something to feel good about come playoff time. Luckily, the Mercury still have a chance.
As the Mercury look to end their brief losing streak, now is a good time to look at their season series one of their biggest competitors. Here is a closer look at their season series against the Lynx.
The Mercury's first game against the Lynx took place in May. Minnesota defeated Phoenix 74-71. Satou Sabally led the Mercury with 26 points. Kalani Brown was their second-leading scorer with 15 points off the bench. Sami Whitcomb, who was starting at the time, had 13 points. It was a quiet night for the Mercury, and the Lynx took advantage.
The Lynx dominated in the second game, as they beat the Mercury 88-65. Lexi Held was the Mercury's leading scorer with 16 points off the bench. Phoenix had trouble finding a rhythm in this game, and once again Minnesota took advantage.
Minnesota is an exceptional team. They reached the WNBA Finals last season by beating Phoenix and the Connecticut Sun. They lost to the New York Liberty in a competitive series. New York won the championship after beating Minnesota in overtime in Game 5.
Before losing to New York in the finals, Minnesota won the Commissioner's Cup. This year, the Lynx made the Commissioner's Cup again, but they lost to the Indiana Fever. Minnesota is a team that cannot be taken lightly, and their wins over Phoenix show that.
The Mercury will the Lynx again in the near future. After hosting Dallas, Phoenix will face Minnesota. Then, they have one more game against the Lynx a week later.
Both Phoenix and Minnesota are capable of a deep playoff run. Minnesota nearly won their fifth championship last season, and they are determined to make it happen this season. Phoenix could put an end to that and potentially win the franchise's fourth championship.
It will be a challenge, but it is something the Mercury can accomplish.
