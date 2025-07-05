Trio Trouble: Mercury's Stars Look To Win It All
The Phoenix Mercury are on a mission this season. They are proving that they are a force, and right now, they look like a contending team.
The Mercury are competing against teams like the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty, and they are holding their own. Phoenix is hot, and a major factor in their success is their new trio.
During the offseason, the Mercury brought in two big names. They brought in 2023 Most Improved Player Satou Sabally and five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas. They acquired them in a four-team deal between the Mercury, the Dallas Wings, the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever. Both Sabally and Thomas were key players for their old teams.
Sabally averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and five assists in her last year with the Wings. The Wings had a poor season that year and finished with a record of 9-31. They went on to receive the first pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft. Sabally announced that she would not be returning to Dallas, and that is what led to the trade that sent her to Phoenix.
Thomas averaged 10.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals in her last season with the Sun. Connecticut beat Indiana in the first round of the playoffs, but lost to Minnesota in the next round.
The Mercury acquired these two big names, and they acquired 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper the year before. Copper has a knack for scoring and she averaged a career-best 21.1 in her first season with the Mercury.
The Mercury's trio is finally getting a chance to play alongside each other. Sabally and Thomas have played together since the start of the season, but Copper missed time due to a knee injury. Copper is getting into a rhythm, and in her last game, she finished with 33 points.
Phoenix managed to start their season on a high note without Copper being in the lineup. Now that she is back, the league will get a chance to see how dangerous this trio can be. With the way the Mercury are playing, having Copper's scoring could be what they need to put them over the top.
Phoenix has lost their last two games, but this is no time to panic. As their trio gets more accustomed to playing together, the Mercury will gather more wins under their belt. Then, come playoff time, this trio may really shine.
