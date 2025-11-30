Phoenix Mercury On SI

Alyssa Thomas And Past Mercury Players Represent Their College

Alyssa Thomas is a star for the Phoenix Mercury, and she also had a successful college career.

Davion Moore

Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts after a making a shot in the third quarter against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images
Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts after a making a shot in the third quarter against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Alyssa Thomas is one of the Phoenix Mercury's new stars, as they acquired her in a big deal. The Mercury also brought in Satou Sabally, and both of them helped the team go on a deep playoff run.

Thomas averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals this year. She was one of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) finalists, and her triple-doubles played a big role. She had eight of them, and at one point, she had three in a row.

Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) dribbles the ball up the court in the second half against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Phoenix's All-Star has had an excellent WNBA career, and before that, she was doing great things in college. She attended Maryland, and she was a three-time ACC Player of the Year at that time. Thomas is one of her school's best players, and she is not the only player representing it.

The Mercury star is one of 31 WNBA players who attended Maryland, and the school's ties to the league dates back to 1997. Four Maryland players were a part of the league that year, and some of them were involved in the allocation round.

Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) signs autographs after the game against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Jasmina Perazic-Gipe and Vicky Bullett were allocated, and two other Maryland players were drafted. Jessie Hicks was selected in the second round of the 1997 WNBA Draft. She was picked by the Utah Starzz.

Katrina Colleton was selected in the third round, and she went to the Los Angeles Sparks. In 1998, a Maryland player was drafted in the fourth round. The Sting selected Sonia Chase, who was picked right before the Mercury made their selection. They chose Karen Wilkins with that pick.

Mercury draft Maryland guard in 1999

The Mercury added a player from Maryland, as they drafted Edna Campbell. She played for the Terrapins in the 1987-88 season, and she averaged nine points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and two steals. While she started with Maryland, she played for Texas the next two years.

Campbell spent a year with the Mercury, and she averaged 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud (0) reacts to a call against the Las Vegas Aces during the third quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Phoenix's current star was the 15th Maryland player to be drafted, and there have been others along the way. Natasha Cloud, who spent time with the Mercury in 2024, started her college career with Maryland. Then, she transferred to Saint Joseph's.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, who played for the Mercury in 2020, also attended Maryland. The Terrapins are well-represented in the WNBA, and Thomas is leading the way.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.